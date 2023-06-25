Breaking Headline

June 25th, 2023
Wagner forces leave Voronezh

Published June 25th, 2023 - 08:03 GMT
Wagner forces

ALBAWABA -  Wagner forces began to withdraw and leave Voronezh region, southern Russia on Sunday, according to the local governor.

"The movement of Wagner units through the Voronezh region is ending," governor Alexander Gusev noted, AFP reported.

The leaving of the Wagner troops comes after the group agreed on a deal to stop the escalation with Russia and go back to their positions.

