Wagner forces leave Voronezh

ALBAWABA - Palestinian gunman shoots at army patrol near the entrance to Yitzhar settlement south of the West Bank city of Nablus. Israeli forces reported that no injuries were sustained ...
ALBAWABA - Wagner forces began to withdraw and leave Voronezh region, southern Russia on Sunday, according to the local governor.
"The movement of Wagner units through the Voronezh region is ending," governor Alexander Gusev noted, AFP reported.
The leaving of the Wagner troops comes after the group agreed on a deal to stop the escalation with Russia and go back to their positions.