Iranian-Omani ties prosper amid Sultan's visit to Tehran

ALBAWABA - Oman-Iran trade and economic ties have developed in recent years as both countries take advantage of their near geographic proximity, historical ties, and good neighborly relations to boost commerce and economic diversification.

According to Iran International News TV; Iran and Oman on Sunday signed four documents to improve cooperation in various sectors in the fields of e-economics, energy, and investment as well as free economic zones.

National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) has released data on the expansion rates of Omani trade with Iran. It amounted to 207.4 million Omani rials ($538 million) in 2022, which included a barely discernible OMR4.2 million ($10.9 million) in Oman-origin goods, according to Mehr News Agency.

Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tareq arrived in Tehran on Sunday for a 2-day trip to discuss strengthening economic and diplomatic ties with Iran.