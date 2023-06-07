Warring parties in Sudan to resume ceasefire talks

ALBAWABA - Warring parties in Sudan will be resuming ceasefire talks, mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia. Clashes in the Sudanese capital Khartoum continue.

The end of the second month of fighting in Sudan approaches, between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), no near end is seen in sight, and ceasefire efforts came to fail, as both warring parties did not show interest in backing down.

Sudan's warring parties resume indirect ceasefire talks in Jeddah, Al Arabyia TV reported citing unnamed sources. — CGTN Africa (@cgtnafrica) June 6, 2023

Al-Arabiya TV reported that the two parties have agreed to resume ceasefire talks without providing further details. No comments were released from either parties.

The mediation efforts began in the Saudi city of Jeddah, with both the US and Saudi Arabia supporting efforts to impose a ceasefire with the aim of bringing humanitarian aid to people caught up in the fighting.

The Sudanese Army and RSF both committed numerous violations that impeded the mediators' peace efforts. Earlier on Tuesday, sounds of ordnance and fighting were heard around northern and eastern Khartoum.

Sudanese Army leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan spoke with Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan, a statement from the Sovereign Council he leads. While RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo said that he talked with the Saudi foreign minister, where he expressed his support of Jeddah's mediation efforts, The New Arab reported.

In a statement posted on Twitter earlier, Rapid Support Forces said "In our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our citizenry and their possessions, we shall resolutely employ all available measures to reinstate the trajectory of freedom, tranquility, and democratic values."

In the ongoing series of grave transgressions aimed at destabilizing the nation, the vanquished conspirators of the coup in Sudan have initiated offensive actions, accompanied by artillery bombardment, upon the warehouse district known as Jebra. This area houses substantial…

Acts of looting and vandalism of homes and vehicles across Khartoum were reported as residents expressed their fear of losing their lives in the fights, as fights intensify in the area.

Emergency and aid teams have been struggling to deliver humanitarian aid and assistance to those who are facing power and water shortages, as well as shrinking supplies of medications in pharmacies.