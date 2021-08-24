White House: Around 48,000 People Evacuated from Afghanistan

  1. Home
Published August 24th, 2021 - 07:02 GMT
US evacuated, help evacuate around 48,000 people from Afghanistan
Afghan people sit inside a U S military aircraft to leave Afghanistan, at the military airport in Kabul on August 19, 2021 after Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo by Shakib RAHMANI / AFP)
Over 10,900 people evacuated from capital Kabul over past 12 hours, says White House

The White House stated on Monday that the US has evacuated or helped evacuate about 48,000 people from Afghanistan since Aug. 14.

Over 10,900 people were evacuated from the capital Kabul over a 12-hour period Monday, the statement said.

"This is the result of 15 U.S. military flights (all C-17s) which carried approximately 6,660 evacuees and 34 coalition flights which carried 4,300 people," it added.

 

The statement also noted that since the end of July, the US has relocated nearly 53,000 people.

The Taliban’s lightning takeover of the capital on Aug. 15 set off a scramble to leave Afghanistan, including among locals who have worked with US forces and organizations and fear for their lives under Taliban rule.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


