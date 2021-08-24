White House: Around 48,000 People Evacuated from Afghanistan

The White House stated on Monday that the US has evacuated or helped evacuate about 48,000 people from Afghanistan since Aug. 14.

Over 10,900 people were evacuated from the capital Kabul over a 12-hour period Monday, the statement said.

Today's Afghanistan evacuations, per White House:

• 10,900 people evacuated from Kabul airport

• 15 U.S. military flights on C-17s carried 6,660 people.

• 34 coalition flights carried 4,300 people.



Since Aug. 14, U.S. has evacuated or helped evacuate 48,000 people. — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) August 23, 2021

The statement also noted that since the end of July, the US has relocated nearly 53,000 people.

The Taliban’s lightning takeover of the capital on Aug. 15 set off a scramble to leave Afghanistan, including among locals who have worked with US forces and organizations and fear for their lives under Taliban rule.

