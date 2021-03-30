  1. Home
Will Blinken Rename The Houthis as a Terrorist Organization?

Published March 30th, 2021 - 06:28 GMT
Houthis could be re-designated as a terror organization
A fighter loyal to Yemen's Houthis attends the funeral of fellow combatants killed in battles with Saudi-backed government troops, in Sanaa on 28 February 2021 (AFP)

United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, was urged by lawmakers to redesignate the Iran-backed Houthi militias as a terrorist organization, Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday.

Members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee wrote in a letter to Blinken that attacks in the Middle East have increased, which include targeting civilians and energy infrastructures, the report said.

President’s Joe Biden’s administration reversed one of Donald Trump’s decisions that placed the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization.


Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had blacklisted the Houthis on Jan. 19, one day before Biden took office.

“The designations are intended to hold Ansar Allah accountable for its terrorist acts, including cross-border attacks threatening civilian populations, infrastructure, and commercial shipping,” Pompeo said.

“The designations are also intended to advance efforts to achieve a peaceful, sovereign and united Yemen that is both free from Iranian interference and at peace with its neighbors.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.

