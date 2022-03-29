  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Will The 'Capital Control' Law be Passed in Lebanon?

Will The 'Capital Control' Law be Passed in Lebanon?

Published March 29th, 2022 - 09:56 GMT
The capital control draft law that was rejected by the parliamentary committees, proposes forming a committee that includes the prime minister, a number of ministers, and the central bank governor.
Lebanon's newly-formed government held its first meeting to discuss ways of rescuing the country from one of its worst ever economic crises. (Photo by ANWAR AMRO / AFP)
Highlights
The capital control draft law that was rejected by the parliamentary committees, proposes forming a committee that includes the prime minister, a number of ministers, and the central bank governor.

The capital control law will be discussed tomorrow, Wednesday, in Cabinet, as it was rejected in a joint parliamentary committees' meeting on Monday.

Also ReadGruesome Murders: Slaying of Mom, Three Daughters Rocks Lebanon Gruesome Murders: Slaying of Mom, Three Daughters Rocks Lebanon

"It will be discussed in Cabinet, passed and referred to Parliament," PM Nicolas Nahhas said.

The committee members asked Cabinet to present a better version to Parliament, criticizing its form and its content. Deputy Speaker Elie Ferzli who chaired the joint committees meeting said the law should be "coherent" and should "prioritize the depositors' rights."

Nahhas said the PMs expressed their personal opinions, but "this does not necessarily mean that the blocs they represent in Parliament will reject the law."

While Parliamentary sources reportedly considered that it is very unlikely to issue the law before the Parliament elections in May, other sources told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper that it is possible.

Since October 2019, banks have been imposing informal capital controls, barring depositors from reaching into their dollar accounts, as well as stopping transfers, amid a severe financial crisis.


The capital control draft law that was rejected by the parliamentary committees, proposes forming a committee that includes the prime minister, a number of ministers, and the central bank governor. The committee would take all the decisions related to the transfers, withdrawals, exchange rates and ceilings, Asharq al-Awsat said.

Meanwhile, al-Liwaa newspaper said Tuesday that the capital control draft law was distributed to the ministers on Monday night.

Also ReadGruesome Murders: Slaying of Mom, Three Daughters Rocks Lebanon After The Freeze! Lebanon-Gulf Diplomacy on Ignition Point

It added that ministerial sources questioned if the delay in distribution was intentional, considering that it was "imposed" at the last minute and that the ministers weren't given enough time to go through its details, in order to discuss it tomorrow in Cabinet.

Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh won't attend the Cabinet session on Wednesday in Baabda, the daily went on to say.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Lebanoncapital controlCabinet

Via SyndiGate.info


Naharnet © 2022

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...