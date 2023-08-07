Within a month, Erdogan to undertake second Gulf tour

ALBAWABA- Less than a month after his visit to the Gulf region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is gearing up for a second Gulf tour, scheduled for later in August, following his recent visit to the Gulf region.

This time, his tour will also include Iraq, as reported by the Turkish news channel "CNN Turk".

During this forthcoming tour, President Erdogan is expected to visit Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Iraq. Notably, this will be the second time within a month that the Turkish President will be embarking on a Gulf tour.

In his previous visit, between July 17 and 19, he made significant stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, leading a substantial delegation of ministers, officials, and businessmen.

The relations between Turkey and the Arab Gulf countries have witnessed rapid developments in recent years, with a notable strengthening of economic and political ties.

The region had experienced tensions between Turkey and the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain since mid-2017.

However, efforts over the past two years have successfully led to gradual improvements in these relations, with both sides working towards their development and fortification.

