The World: 4.66 Billion Given The COVID-19 Shot

According to Our World in Data, a tracking website associated with Oxford University, over 4.66 billion doses of covid-19 vaccines were given worldwide.

Data on the website shows that China, where the coronavirus first emerged in late 2019, leads the global count with over 1.84 billion shots.

COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy Worldwide: A Concise Systematic Review of Vaccine Acceptance Rates https://t.co/cQFwk4jPNg — Chinedu Oraka (@TheChineduOraka) August 9, 2021

India comes second with more than 536.19 million jabs, followed by the US with some 354.78 million. Brazil has administered over 160.06 million shots, while the figure stands at 108.18 million in Japan.

Meanwhile, Germany has administered over 96.85 million shots, followed by the UK with 87.42 million.

According to Turkish Health Ministry figures as of Saturday, the country has administered more than 82.97 million jabs.

Over 43.8 million people in Turkey have gotten their first vaccine shots, while 32.6 million have gotten both jabs. There are about 18.31 million people in Turkey who did not receive a single shot.

Most vaccines are given in two doses, and some countries, such as Turkey, are also administering third booster shots.

France and Indonesia have given more than 79.84 million and 79.05 million vaccine jabs, respectively, followed by Mexico, Italy, Russia, and Spain.

The number of COVID-19 cases around the world now stands at over 206.3 million, including more than 4.34 million related deaths, according to the US Johns Hopkins University.

This article has been adapted from its original source.