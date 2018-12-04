Yemen Swedish Talks Offer Great Opportunity for Peace

Yemen 'peace talks' (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for United Nations Follow >

Proposed U.N.-led talks in Sweden mark a "critical opportunity" to bring peace to war-torn Yemen after four years of conflict, a top Emirati official said on Tuesday.

"We believe Sweden offers a critical opportunity to successfully engage in a political solution for Yemen," the UAE's state minister for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, said in a tweet.

He added that "a sustainable Yemeni-led political solution offers the best chance to ending the current crisis".

The comments from the United Arab Emirates, which is part of the pro-government coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen, came as U.N. envoy Martin Griffiths is in the rebel-held capital Sanaa seeking to push forward the planned talks.

"Evacuating wounded Houthi fighters from Sanaa once again demonstrates the Yemeni government & the Arab coalition's support for peace," Gargash said in a tweet.

Fifty wounded rebels left on a U.N.-chartered plane for neutral Oman to be treated, in what was termed by the Saudi-led coalition as "a confidence-building" measure ahead of any talks.

On Monday, U.N. envoy Griffiths said on Twitter that he was "pleased to confirm" 50 injured Yemenis were to be treated in Muscat and "urged all Yemenis to work together in pursuit of peace and stability".

The evacuation marked a key step in kickstarting stalled negotiations as world powers press for an end to the devastating conflict.

Saudi Arabia and its allies, who back Yemen's embattled President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, had agreed the 50 wounded combatants, 50 escorts and a team of Yemeni and U.N. doctors could be flown out to Muscat - a condition set by the Houthis for negotiations.

The Houthis have also called for guarantees for their safety if they leave the country - a key condition which led to the collapse of earlier talks planned for September in Geneva.

Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled al-Jarallah told reporters that a Houthi delegation was now set to leave Sanaa for Stockholm on Tuesday morning together with his country's ambassador to Yemen.

The oil-rich Gulf emirate, which has been a mediator in the devastating conflict, hosted Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom for talks in Kuwait City on Monday.

Iran, which backs the Houthi rebels in Yemen, also weighed in on Monday, saying it backs U.N. efforts to end the war in Yemen.

"Iran welcomes the talks in Sweden... Tehran is ready to help international talks to end the crisis and underlines the importance of accelerating providing humanitarian aid to the people," Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters.

While it backs Houthis fighting the internationally-recognised government, it is not clear what material support Tehran provides the rebels.

The conflict in Yemen, which erupted in late 2014, has brought the impoverished country to brink of famine, and the U.N. has described Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

More than 10,000 people are said to have been killed since the Saudi-led pro-government coalition intervened in the conflict in early 2015, according to the World Health Organisation, although human rights groups are adamant that the actual toll is far higher.

No date has yet been set for the talks, which are due to be held in Sweden, but hopes have been building that they could go ahead this week.

This article has been adapted from its original source.