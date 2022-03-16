  1. Home
Yemeni Women Turned Away After Waiting 3 Days in Line for Fuel

March 16th, 2022
Vehicles queue at a petrol station in Yemen's capital Sanaa on March 14, 2022, amid fuel shortages in the war-torn country. (Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP)

Reports online show that after waiting three days in line for a chance at fuel, women in Yemen’s capital city Sana’a were sent home empty handed.

A video posted on Twitter showed Yemeni women blocking traffic in protest after they were told at the only women-designated filling station that there was no more fuel.

Police reportedly arrived to disperse the crowd of women protesters blocking the street.

In Yemen, fuel shortages are rampant and people routinely have no choice but to wait in line for hours or days for the chance at desperately needed gas.

War has crippled infrastructure in the country, left millions without regular access to fuel or electricity and caused many people to starve as food runs short.

The United Nations has designated Yemen as the worst ongoing humanitarian crisis in the world.
 

 

Tags:YemenFuelfuel shortageWarWomengas

