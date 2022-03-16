Yemeni Women Turned Away After Waiting 3 Days in Line for Fuel

Reports online show that after waiting three days in line for a chance at fuel, women in Yemen’s capital city Sana’a were sent home empty handed.

A video posted on Twitter showed Yemeni women blocking traffic in protest after they were told at the only women-designated filling station that there was no more fuel.

Women today blocked the street at the only designated women fuel station in Sana’a after being told that fuel is over, they’ve been queuing for 3 days in a row & couldn’t just go home empty handed!

It didn’t last for ling as police came in but this is a thing: ppl r DONE!#Yemen pic.twitter.com/aORLqHAdvC — Hana alShowafi (@HanaShowafi) March 15, 2022

Police reportedly arrived to disperse the crowd of women protesters blocking the street.

In Yemen, fuel shortages are rampant and people routinely have no choice but to wait in line for hours or days for the chance at desperately needed gas.

War has crippled infrastructure in the country, left millions without regular access to fuel or electricity and caused many people to starve as food runs short.

The United Nations has designated Yemen as the worst ongoing humanitarian crisis in the world.

