Young lady fatally stabbed to death by coworker in Aden shopping center

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 2nd, 2023 - 09:11 GMT
Perpetrator apprehended
The accused after his arrest by the security forces in Aden. Twitter/@adnanalaegm
Highlights
ALBAWABA- In a heart-wrenching incident, a 20-year-old girl lost her life in a fatal stabbing by a coworker at a shopping center in Aden's Al-Mansoura district, located in the southern part of Yemen.

According to local media sources, the young man, identified as Mohsen Rashad Mohsen Al-Yafei, brutally stabbed his female coworker on different parts of her body. 

After committing the crime, he managed to escape, leaving the rest of the workers in shock as they discovered the tragic incident unfolding on the second floor of the Top Center clothing exhibition.


The motive behind the brutal act was allegedly that the perpetrator's proposal of marriage was rejected by the victim. In a disturbing turn, he chose to end her life, not allowing anyone else to have her hand in marriage.
This unfortunate event takes place in a time when Aden, the interim capital of Yemen, is under the control of armed factions, leading to an upsurge in crime rates in the city.
However, the security authorities in Aden swiftly responded, and the police apprehended the perpetrator. Images shared by activists captured the moment of his arrest, a day after he mercilessly murdered his 21-year-old female coworker.
 

