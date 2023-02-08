Zelenskyy heads to Paris after UK visit

ALBAWABA - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heads to the French capital on Wednesday evening following his trip to the United Kingdom, the French presidency stated.

Zelenskyy is expected to hold a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is scheduled to fly to Paris too.

This is the first trip to Europe by Zelenskyy since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

On Wednesday morning, Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to the U.K. where he met British King Charles III, Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Zelenskyy thanked the U.K. for its support during the continued war with Russia that started about a year ago. Sunak, in return, pleaded to study the possibility to send more fighter jets to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president further thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for his support words to Ukraine while addressing the nation. Zelenskyy said: "Our values ​​are the same, our common goal is victory."