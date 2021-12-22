‘Brigitte Macron Is a Man’: Who Is Behind the Rumor?

"Brigitte Macron is a man," this is the rumor that has been circulated by some French media outlets, in an attack against the 68-year old first lady of France.

Using the hashtag #JeanMichelTrogneux, anti-Macron social media users suggested that the former school teacher who married the president of France in 2007 was called Jean Michel Trogneux, "transitioning into a woman," as per their claims.

According to the Le Parisien daily, the baseless rumor was first launched in September by the far-right political publication Faits et Documents, claiming it is the conclusion of a three-year investigation. However, it has been widely regarded as an attempt to smear Emmanuel Macron ahead of the 2022 Presidential Elections.

According to the Daily Mail, the French first lady has pledged to sue the parties involved in triggering the rumor.

Yet, this is not the first political campaign that targeted Emmanuel Macron's marriage. For the past several years, the 24-years gap between him and his wife has frequently triggered mockery and questions over their relationship.

After the rumor that made several offensive remarks over Brigitte Macron's physical features, online people considered the campaign as an unofficial sign towards the beginning of election campaigns which often feature harsh and extreme propaganda.