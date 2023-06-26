100+ animators quit Spider-Verse over brutal conditions

ALBAWABA - A report by Vulture revealed that more than 100 artists quit working on Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse because of its harsh and unsustainable working conditions. Sony stated that they hired more than 1000 animators and artists to work on the project.

Spiderman's Spiderverse movies changed the animation industry forever when the first movie hit theaters because of its unique and impressive art style and animation.

According to Vulture, four artists agreed to speak pseudonymously about the working conditions.

An animator by the name of 'Stephen' described his experience as "Over 100 people left the project because they couldn’t take it anymore. But a lot stayed on just so they could make sure their work survived until the end — because if it gets changed, it’s no longer yours."

Bangkok, Thailand – June 5, 2023: Beautiful Standee of Movie Spider Man: Across the Spider Verse displays at the theater (Shutterstock)



The report from Vulture also stated that animators were ''pushed to work more than 11 hours a day, seven days a week'' at certain points.

The artists that spoke pseudonymously said that this work ethic could be because of Phil Lord (Across The Spider-verse's producer) since he was the one calling the shots. He was the cause of last-minute changes that kept the artists on edge and stressed.

Las Vegas, NV - April 2023: Cinemacon 2023 show floor, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse lightbox. (Shutterstock)



Spider-man Across The Spider-verse is getting banned in many Middle East countries because of a scene that had a ''Protect Trans Kids'' poster which is considered a taboo in Islam.

The film was a success as shown by the $560.3 million it earned at the box office, surpassing the $384.3 million earned by its precursor, Into The Spider-Verse.