Has Canadian Media Deliberately Ignored the Arrest of a Liberal MP of Lebanese Descent?

The arrest of Lebanese-born Canadian MP has sparked a lot of controversy across social media networks; especially as commentators found out that the liberal politician was arrested two months ago without receiving needed media attention.

Shocker another Liberal who gets special treatment nobody else would, one rule for Liberals one for the unwashed...

Ontario MP Marwan Tabbara 'stepping back' from Liberal causcus after assault, criminal harassment charges https://t.co/ep8QkJAlcA #cdnpoli — Rex Glacer (@rexglacer) June 5, 2020

The National Post reported that the Ontario MP Marwan Tabbara, 35, was arrested last April and was later "charged with two counts of assault, one count of breaking and entering and committing an indictable offense and one count of criminal harassment."

According to the Canadian newspaper, the Canadian government with the liberal majority hasn't revealed any information on Tabbara's case until they were directly contacted by the newspaper's reporters recently. Moreover, the Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau explained that "his government and the liberal party were only briefed on the case and the charges in early June" despite the incident taking place on the 10th of April.

Why did it take two full months for this information to be made public? Tabbara is a parliamentarian and Canadians had a right to know. Who's covering for this guy? — Raymond Ayas (@RaymondAyas) June 10, 2020

Tabbara, who headed the parliament’s subcommittee on international human rights in addition to being a member at the emergency committee tasked with managing the Coronavirus crisis, released a statement earlier this month, in which he said that "he's receiving counseling and treatment for anxiety."

Clearly the same applies to the police who kept it secret because he was a Liberal! — Rex Glacer (@rexglacer) June 6, 2020

Yet, the online community responded angrily at the lack of reporting on the government's part, as many users accused the government of providing special treatment to liberal politicians.

He's accused of being a stalker, assault, break & enter, yet no one seems to care. Strange. — Glen Maskerine ☘ (@OskieOckham) June 9, 2020

Some also noted that the media overlooked the news in order to help the liberal party maintain its image, despite "the serious allegations" the MP is facing.