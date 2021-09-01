Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Youth in Ramallah

Israeli forces have shot a Palestinian youth to death in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the third in less than a week amid escalating tensions between the regime forces and Palestinians.

Palestine's official WAFA news agency said the young man, identified as Raed Yousef Jadallah, was shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces near the village of Beit Ur al-Tahta, west of Ramallah, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Martyr Raed Youssef Jadallah, who was shot dead yesterday by the Israeli occupation forces near Ramallah, is the only child of his family and a father of 3 children.#NewPress_en pic.twitter.com/t18cfQT6XW — NewPress (@NewPress_en) September 1, 2021

Citing local sources, the agency said Israeli soldiers shot directly at the 39-year-old man at the western entrance to the village, leaving him to bleed in the place until he was dead.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that the young man had been fatally shot by the occupation forces and his body was transferred to the hospital in Ramallah.

The latest Israeli crime was perpetrated less than a week after a Palestinian teenager died of his wounds sustained during earlier confrontations with Israeli military forces along the fence that separates the besieged Gaza Strip from the Israeli-occupied territories.



Palestinian medical sources said on Saturday that 12-year-old Omar Hasan Abu an-Neel had been hit in the head during protests in the area of Malka, east of Gaza City.

Last Wednesday, a Palestinian man also died of gunshot wounds he had sustained when Israeli military forces had opened fire on a group of Palestinians attending a rally against the Tel Aviv regime in the same area.

Palestinian medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City said 32-year-old Osama Khaled D’eij succumbed to his injuries at the medical center.

The injuries came during a Gaza protest organized by Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions in support of Jerusalem al-Quds, where Israeli forces frequently raided the al-Aqsa Mosque compound – the third-holiest site for Muslims – during the holy month of Ramadan, wounding hundreds of Palestinians.

The raids prompted Palestinian resistance fighters in the Gaza Strip to respond to acts of aggression and fire retaliatory rockets into Israeli-occupied territories.

The Israeli army then launched a devastating 11-day war on the besieged Palestinian coastal enclave that claimed the lives of at least 260 Palestinians, including 66 children.