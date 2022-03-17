Video: Boa Constrictor Found in Man's Car in Brazil

Police in Brazil came to the assistance of a farmer who saw a large boa constrictor slither into the innards of his car.

The Military Police of the Federal District said officers with the Environmental Police Battalion responded to the Jardim Morumbi Rural Center in Planaltina after a farmer reported seeing a large snake entering his vehicle through the fuel tank area.

A video of the rescue shows police removed the back seats of the car so they could reach the snake's hiding place.

Officials said the snake was not injured and was released into a wooded area.