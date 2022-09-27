At Last a Lebanese Cabinet Maybe Formed!

The new government will be formed this week or at the beginning of next week at the latest, informed sources said.
“What’s important is that the concerned officials have taken a political decision to form the government, and accordingly any pending details will be resolved,” the sources told al-Joumhouria newspaper in remarks published Monday.
Ministerial sources meanwhile told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper that “following PM-designate Najib Mikati’s from abroad and parliament’s meeting to approve the state budget on Monday, Mikati is expected to meet with President Michel Aoun on Tuesday.”
Rai urges presidential election, #government formation— LBCI Lebanon News EN (@LBCI_News_EN) September 18, 2022
