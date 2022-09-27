  1. Home
At Last a Lebanese Cabinet Maybe Formed!

Published September 27th, 2022 - 06:50 GMT
A Lebanese army soldier stands guard outside a branch of LGB Bank, reportedly held up by a depositor seeking access to his own savings according to a bank employee, in Ramlet al-Bayda area in the capital Beirut on September 16, 2022. (Photo by Fadel ITANI / AFP)

The new government will be formed this week or at the beginning of next week at the latest, informed sources said.

“What’s important is that the concerned officials have taken a political decision to form the government, and accordingly any pending details will be resolved,” the sources told al-Joumhouria newspaper in remarks published Monday.

Ministerial sources meanwhile told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper that “following PM-designate Najib Mikati’s from abroad and parliament’s meeting to approve the state budget on Monday, Mikati is expected to meet with President Michel Aoun on Tuesday.”

