  1. Home
  2. Who is Winning in The Ukraine War?

Who is Winning in The Ukraine War?

Published October 2nd, 2022 - 06:05 GMT
Krasny Port
People attend a rally and a concert marking the annexation of four regions of Ukraine Russian troops occupy - Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, at Red Square in central Moscow on September 30, 2022. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)

The Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday announced that "allied troops" -- the Russian army and the separatist forces in the region -- had withdrawn to "more advantageous" areas from Krasny Port in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic due to the "threat of encirclement."

Also ReadRussia Calls on UN to Discuss Nord Stream Leakage Attack Russia Calls on UN to Discuss Nord Stream Leakage Attack

Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed that in a single day, Russian forces had "destroyed" over 200 military units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this direction.

Earlier, Kyiv had said that thousands of Russian soldiers were encircled by Ukrainian forces in the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian forces have "blocked almost all the ways of leaving and transporting ammunition to Russians," tweeted Serhiy Hayday, governor of Ukraine's Luhansk regional administration.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:RussiaUkraineWarKrasny Port

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...