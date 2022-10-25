8 Celebrities Who Run Their Business Empires

Contrary to what so many people believe, the source of a celebrity’s wealth does not necessarily come from being a celebrity. In fact, many celebrities have their own business empires.

From music icons like Beyonce and Rihanna to leading actors like Ashton Kutcher, many celebrities have shown the world that you can make it in both the business world and Hollywood. For instance, Kate Hudson’s drive to empower women and bring on healthy living pushed her to start different companies for athletic wear, healthy Vodka, and beauty supplements. Hollywood entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher is a fanatic about technology startups and thus co-founded his own investment firm.

Here are 8 celebrities who run their own business empires:

1. Ashton Kutcher

Perhaps Ashton Kutcher is known in the business world for investing in leading startups like Uber and Airbnb, however, he is also an entrepreneur himself! In 2010, Kutcher co-founded A- Grade Investments, a venture capital fund that invests in technology startups.

2. Beyonce

Beyonce is well known for her work in the modeling, music, and entertainment industry. However, in addition to that, the leading singer is the founder of Parkwood Entertainment, an entertainment and record label company.

In addition, Beyonce also founded Ivy Park, athleisure clothing line, in 2016.

3. Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”

Not only is Dwayne known for his success as an actor, wrestler, and entertainer, but he is also the co-founder and CEO of Seven Bucks Companies, a multinational production company. While his entrepreneurial ventures started back in 2012, this did not stop him from trailblazing forward and starting other businesses.

In 2020, Dwayne also founded Teremana tequila, a tequila brand that reached record sales in its first year! Later in 2021, the wrestling champion also co-founded ZOA Energy, sugar-free energy drinks made from vitamins and healthy nutrients.

4. Kate Hudson

Hollywood entrepreneur, Kate Hudson, started to get into the business world in 2013 when she first co-founded her athleisure brand Fabletics. Her vision was to promote healthy living and offer high-quality and fashionable activewear.

Being an advocate for women empowerment and having the drive to venture into more businesses, Hudson co-founded King Street Vodka, a non-GMO, seven-time distilled, gluten-free vodka, in late 2019. King Street Vodka was founded after Hudson saw a market need and observed how it was male-dominated.

After creating a health-conscious beverage and a athleisure clothing line, Hudson wanted to add skin care products to her healthy mix! And so she started her beauty supplement brand, InBloom, where she offers powder-made synthetic-free supplements.

Kate and brother, Oliver Hudson, also launched Sibling Revelry, a podcast that explores family dynamics, sibling bonds, and the human mind.

5. Jared Leto

Jared Leto is more than just your average rockstar, because he has been going strong in the business world. In fact, Leto is venturing into the beauty business!

Leto is co-founding Twentynine Palms, a beauty brand that will initially include skincare. However, the Hollywood star says that Twentynine Palms will include other categories later on.

But Jared’s interest in business does not stop there, because he is also an avid investor in tech startups! Having invested in Uber, Airbnb, Slack, and Spotify, Jared knows how to make smart investments in just the right companies.

6. Oprah Winfrey

In addition to her well known TV show and charity work, Oprah has some other business ventures up her sleeve!

In fact, Oprah founded her own production facility, Harpo, Inc., which was later split into two divisions. One was the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), which is a cable channel. Whereas the other division became responsible for the O Magazine by Oprah. And while the magazine ceased printing editions in 2020, the magazine is still available online as Oprah Winfrey. Oprah has also co-founded Oxygen Media, a cable network that targets women, and invested in a global health and nutrition program known as the Weight Watchers.

One of Oprah’s latest ventures include The Oprah Conversation, a TV show that showcases discussions between Oprah and world leaders.

7. Rihanna

Rihanna is well known for her success in the music industry, as well as her successful cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty. Launched in 2017, Rihanna now owns 50% of the cosmetics brand, while LVMH owns the remaining shares.

In addition, the popstar also owns Savage x Fenty, a lingerie company, that has an IPO value of about $3B. And while the company is still not public, it is reported that conversations are underway to start an IPO.

8. Will Smith

The whole Smith family is well known for its success in the entertainment industry. And to provide a more exclusive platform for the family’s content, Will Smith and his wife founded Westbrook, an entertainment company aimed at executing the family’s global content.

However, Will’s presence in the business world does not stop there. Because he also co-founded an investment firm that invests in startups tackling social issues. Known as Dreamers VC, its latest round of investments included investing $4M in a wellness startup.