Body is found in shopping cart outside store

ALBAWABA A man's body wrapped in a plastic sheet was found inside a shopping cart outside a grocery store in front of the Food Maxx store in California, California police said.

Soon after the emergency services reached the crime scene, they declared the man was dead.

The police soon launched a homicide investigation after finding out that the man had visible injuries.

Officers sealed off the crime scene and looked for witnesses, according to police.

The Food Maxx is in a shopping center in Chico, a city around 80 miles north of Sacramento.