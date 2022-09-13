Who Are Queen Consort Camilla's Children?

The United Kingdom has a new King and a new Queen, Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, and the new top royals are triggering everyone's curiosity, including facts about them, their lifestyles, interests, and children.

It is no secret that King Charles III had turbulent relationships, as he fell in love with Camilla Parker in the 1970s, as she was married with two kids, before he married Lady Diana Spenser in 1981 and had two kids with her.

The couple's marriage broke in the 1990s with then-much-loved Princess Diana opening up about Charles's continuous relationship with Camilla.

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort attend the presentation of Addresses by both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall, inside the Palace of Westminster, central London on September 12, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. (Photo by Dan Kitwood / POOL / AFP)

Princess Diana died tragically in a car accident in 1997 and it was not until 2005 that Charles III and Camilla Parker were united in marriage.

This week, as Charles III assumes his royal title as King of England, Camilla Parker is also crowned as Queen Consort Camilla, based on the late Queen Elizabeth II's wish.

However, none of Camilla's two kids will recieve any royal titles.

But what do we know about Queen Consort Camilla and her family prior to Charles III?

Born in Sussex in 1947 and receiving education in England, Switzerland, and France, Camilla Parker married British Army officer Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 and had two kids; Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.



Tom Parker Bowles was born in 1974 and is now known as a food writer and food critic who has written over 7 cookbooks. He co-judged a number of TV food shows and won the 2010 Guild of Food Writers award in recognition of his works on British food.

Tom got married in 2005 to associate editor Sara Buys before splitting in 2019. They have two kids together; Lola and Frederick. After his divorce, Tom dated journalist Alice Procope for two years, before she passed away of cancer in 2021.

A personally signed letter written by the #DuchessofCornwall on "Alice's very sad death". Alice Procope/Horton was the girlfriend of Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles. Camilla is one of the few Royals who answer mail from members of the public personally. https://t.co/dRsnPpSrsx pic.twitter.com/vWtSIVZkQg — Royal Household Mail 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@RealRoyalMail) August 4, 2021

His younger sister, Laura Lopes, was born in 1978 and is an art curator. She has a degree in History of Art and Marketing from Oxford Brookes University. In 2006, Laura married accountant Harry Lopes with whom she has three children: Eliza, Gus and Louis.

In 2011, she was a bridesmaid at the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton.