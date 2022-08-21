Advocate of ‘Russkiy Mir’ Alexander Dugi Loses Daughter to Car Explosion

A car explosion that hit the Russian capital city Moscow last night killed Darya Dugina, daughter of well-known Russian politician analyst, philosopher, and strong ally of President Vladimir Putin Alexander Dugin.

Dugin has just arrived at the scene. pic.twitter.com/yLKaYIiava — kazakevich (@_kazakevich) August 20, 2022

People widely shared a video showing a car in flames online, pointing out that it targeted Alexander Dugin. However, the explosion only killed his daughter Darya Dugina as she was driving home.

According to social media users, Alexander Dugin was supposed to be in the car with his daughter during her last car ride but had to leave at the last minute.

Wow, Alexander Dugin's daughter Darya has reportedly been killed in a car explosion. Her Land Cruiser Prado exploded near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy. According to preliminary reports, she died on the spot. pic.twitter.com/2dKOMtveIv — Tadeusz Giczan (@TadeuszGiczan) August 20, 2022

Even though the explosion is believed to be targeting Alexander Dugin, pro-Ukraine online people highlighted Darya Dugina's support for the Russian war in Ukraine, posting photos of her in Azovstal, in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, as proof she supported the Russian takeover of the town in May 2022.

BOMB KILLS PUTIN ALLY'S DAUGHTER

- On highway near Moscow

- Car exploded while driving

- Darya Dugina was killed

- Her father: Putin ally Alexander Dugin

- Dugin was supposed to be in the car

- Went with someone else at the last moment — BNO News (@BNONews) August 21, 2022

Darya Dugina was also named in sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom on Russian individuals, diplomats, and leaders believed to be in favor of the Russian military operation against Ukraine.

Social media people also started discussing her father's role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, pointing to his strong relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Alexander Dugin is widely considered one of the most prominent ultra-nationalist propagandists who shared the same ideology as President Vladimir Putin, particularly the concept of "Russkiy Mir".

What is 'Russkiy Mir'?

Russkiy Mir literally means "The Russian World" or "Russianness", in reference to the core culture of Russia, which comprises traditions, history, language, music, and other aspect resulting from the interaction between a variety of sub-cultures that exist in the country.

Russian violinist Petr Lundstrem says that Darya Dugina was returning from the Tradition festival. Her father was supposed to get into this car but left in another one. pic.twitter.com/vpZioucJZM — Tadeusz Giczan (@TadeuszGiczan) August 20, 2022

Marlene Laruelle correctly warns against exaggerating Dugin's influence over Putin here pic.twitter.com/BRvzNo61B7 — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) August 21, 2022

Russkiy Mir is endorsed by several political figures in Russia, namely its strongman Vladimir Putin, in addition to the philosopher Alexander Dugin, who is considered one of the most extremist voices in favor of Russkiy Mir.