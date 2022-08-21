  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Advocate of ‘Russkiy Mir’ Alexander Dugi Loses Daughter to Car Explosion

Advocate of ‘Russkiy Mir’ Alexander Dugi Loses Daughter to Car Explosion

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published August 21st, 2022 - 06:15 GMT
Advocate of ‘Russkiy Mir’ Alexander Dugi Loses Daughter to Car Explosion
(Twitter)

A car explosion that hit the Russian capital city Moscow last night killed Darya Dugina, daughter of well-known Russian politician analyst, philosopher, and strong ally of President Vladimir Putin Alexander Dugin.

Also ReadWhat if 'Putin Were a Woman'? Boris Johnson’s Statement Sparks DebatesWhat if 'Putin Were a Woman'? Boris Johnson’s Statement Sparks Debates

People widely shared a video showing a car in flames online, pointing out that it targeted Alexander Dugin. However, the explosion only killed his daughter Darya Dugina as she was driving home.

According to social media users, Alexander Dugin was supposed to be in the car with his daughter during her last car ride but had to leave at the last minute.

Even though the explosion is believed to be targeting Alexander Dugin, pro-Ukraine online people highlighted Darya Dugina's support for the Russian war in Ukraine, posting photos of her in Azovstal, in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, as proof she supported the Russian takeover of the town in May 2022.

Darya Dugina was also named in sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom on Russian individuals, diplomats, and leaders believed to be in favor of the Russian military operation against Ukraine.

Darya Dugina

Source: Twitter

Social media people also started discussing her father's role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, pointing to his strong relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Alexander Dugin is widely considered one of the most prominent ultra-nationalist propagandists who shared the same ideology as President Vladimir Putin, particularly the concept of "Russkiy Mir".

Darya Dugina

Source: Twitter

What is 'Russkiy Mir'?

Russkiy Mir literally means "The Russian World" or "Russianness", in reference to the core culture of Russia, which comprises traditions, history, language, music, and other aspect resulting from the interaction between a variety of sub-cultures that exist in the country.

Also ReadWhat if 'Putin Were a Woman'? Boris Johnson’s Statement Sparks DebatesRussian State TV: ‘Ukraine War Nearly Over, WW III Is About to Start'

Russkiy Mir is endorsed by several political figures in Russia, namely its strongman Vladimir Putin, in addition to the philosopher Alexander Dugin, who is considered one of the most extremist voices in favor of Russkiy Mir. 

Tags:RussiaVladimir PutinAlexander DuginMoscowDarya Dugina

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...