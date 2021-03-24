Afghan Female Journalists' Hard Choice: Quitting or Getting Assassinated

  1. Home
Riham Darwish

Published March 24th, 2021 - 07:53 GMT
For over a year now, a wave of assassinations have targeted Afghan female journalists. (Twitter: @newvisionwire)

Since 2019, a series of targeted killings have been reported in Afghanistan, many of which have been focused on successful professional women across the country.

According to a recent report by the International Federation of Journalists, more than 300 hundred female journalists have been forced to quit their jobs in different parts of Afghanistan over the last several months.

The report also highlighted the increasing risk of assassinations that have been deliberately targeting female journalists, judges, and activists, including four journalists who have been shot dead as they left their TV station's offices in Jalalabad.

For years now, the strong reemergence of extremist groups such as the Taliban and ISIS have brought back a hostile discourse towards women's professional success, as they argue against women taking any jobs outside of their homes.

Despite an increasingly open-minded social view towards women's role in society, as more and more Afghan families are reportedly encouraging their daughters to receive an education and get reputable jobs, the danger of targeted killings is forcing many women to quit their jobs being the only option they have to remain alive.

