Afghan Female Journalists' Hard Choice: Quitting or Getting Assassinated

Since 2019, a series of targeted killings have been reported in Afghanistan, many of which have been focused on successful professional women across the country.

What does it mean to be a woman in Afghanistan? I speak to @AhmadzaiZahra from the Afghan Radio & TV on the horrific assassination of fellow female journalists in Jalalabad last week. Full interview here https://t.co/AMDqdUWC57

Thank you Zahra. https://t.co/nT0A0DrI8U — Nihad Jariri (@NihadJariri) March 12, 2021

According to a recent report by the International Federation of Journalists, more than 300 hundred female journalists have been forced to quit their jobs in different parts of Afghanistan over the last several months.

The report also highlighted the increasing risk of assassinations that have been deliberately targeting female journalists, judges, and activists, including four journalists who have been shot dead as they left their TV station's offices in Jalalabad.

Saba Sahar: 'I survived a Taliban assassination attempt'



"There's been a series of targeted killings of journalists, activists and people in government jobs over the past few months in Afghanistan."https://t.co/Fe21VNo80X — Mohamed Didi (@emdeedeedd) February 1, 2021

For years now, the strong reemergence of extremist groups such as the Taliban and ISIS have brought back a hostile discourse towards women's professional success, as they argue against women taking any jobs outside of their homes.

I write about scores of journalists fleeing #Afghanistan in recent months amid a wave of assassinations targeting the independent press.



I spoke to two female reporters who escaped #Kabul after plots by the Taliban and ISIS to kill them. https://t.co/TSbQl9kM47 — Frud Bezhan فرود بيژن (@FrudBezhan) March 10, 2021

Despite an increasingly open-minded social view towards women's role in society, as more and more Afghan families are reportedly encouraging their daughters to receive an education and get reputable jobs, the danger of targeted killings is forcing many women to quit their jobs being the only option they have to remain alive.