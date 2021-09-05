  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. ‘Afghan Women Don’t Need Western Defenders’; Another Protest Challenges Taliban

‘Afghan Women Don’t Need Western Defenders’; Another Protest Challenges Taliban

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published September 5th, 2021 - 06:27 GMT
women protest in Kabul
Several protests have been organized by women across Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. (HOSHANG HASHIMI/AFP) 

In less than a month since the Taliban took over most of Afghanistan, including the capital city of Kabul, Afghan women have successfully organized yet another protest in the streets, challenging the group's militants who were watching closely.

Also ReadAfghan Female Journalists' Hard Choice: Quitting or Getting AssassinatedAfghan Female Journalists' Hard Choice: Quitting or Getting Assassinated

Amid fears that the extremist group will reimpose strict rules on women in Afghanistan, similar to the ones applied during its first round of rule between 1996 and 2001, Afghan women have been staging protests in several parts of the country, including Kabul, demanding that the new government respect their rights and maintain their places in public life.

During the second protest which was organized on Friday, the 3rd of September, dozens of Afghan women marched through a neighborhood in Kabul, with most of their faces showing as they held signs with and shouting their demands in both the Dari and English languages.

According to videos spread online, the women used megaphones to voice out their demands. However, the protest ended when the Taliban militants fired tear gas at the protest that was heading towards the presidential palace and reportedly beat several of them.

Also ReadAfghan Female Journalists' Hard Choice: Quitting or Getting AssassinatedThe Afghan Super Lady: Breastfeeding Infants Who Lost Their Mothers to ISIS's Latest Terrorist Attack

Moreover, a delegation of female leaders in Herat city to the west of Afghanistan had reportedly requested a meeting with the governor, during which they expressed their concerns and demands that their rights to education and work are maintained under the new government.

Tags:KabulWomenProtestAfghanAfghanistan

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...