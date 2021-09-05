‘Afghan Women Don’t Need Western Defenders’; Another Protest Challenges Taliban

In less than a month since the Taliban took over most of Afghanistan, including the capital city of Kabul, Afghan women have successfully organized yet another protest in the streets, challenging the group's militants who were watching closely.

Group of Afghan women staged protest today in #Kabul to demand their right to work and education.



Taliban have banned many women from working outside their homes and girls from attending school, university.



Yesterday, similar demonstration broke out in western city of Herat. pic.twitter.com/ouYxrCCdtv — Frud Bezhan فرود بيژن (@FrudBezhan) September 3, 2021

Amid fears that the extremist group will reimpose strict rules on women in Afghanistan, similar to the ones applied during its first round of rule between 1996 and 2001, Afghan women have been staging protests in several parts of the country, including Kabul, demanding that the new government respect their rights and maintain their places in public life.

During the second protest which was organized on Friday, the 3rd of September, dozens of Afghan women marched through a neighborhood in Kabul, with most of their faces showing as they held signs with and shouting their demands in both the Dari and English languages.

Video: A number of women rights activists and reporters protested for a second day in Kabul on Saturday, and said the protest turned violent as Taliban forces did not allow the protesters to march toward the Presidential Palace. #TOLOnews pic.twitter.com/X2HJpeALvA — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) September 4, 2021

According to videos spread online, the women used megaphones to voice out their demands. However, the protest ended when the Taliban militants fired tear gas at the protest that was heading towards the presidential palace and reportedly beat several of them.

Taliban violently dispersed protest held by Afghan women today in #Kabul



Women demanding their rights to work and education



This woman was one of those who suffered injuries



Taliban has banned many women from working outside their homes, girls from attending school/university. pic.twitter.com/KU37Cguhi1 — Frud Bezhan فرود بيژن (@FrudBezhan) September 4, 2021

Governor of #Herat, Abdul Qayyum Ruhani, had a meeting with a group of local female doctors today where they shared with him some of their requests and concerns. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/YnVz1ExtUj — Afghan News Network (ANN) (@BEAREAGLE6) September 4, 2021

Moreover, a delegation of female leaders in Herat city to the west of Afghanistan had reportedly requested a meeting with the governor, during which they expressed their concerns and demands that their rights to education and work are maintained under the new government.