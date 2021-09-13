Afghans Mocked by the Only Airline Getting Them Out: Qatar Airways Faces Questions

  1. Home
Published September 13th, 2021 - 06:25 GMT
Qatar Airways commercial get in Kabul
Qatar Airways has been flying the only commercial flights to Kabul since the US withdrawal. (WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP)

Due to its friendly relations with the Taliban over 20 years of the group's exile in Doha, the national Qatari airlines have been flying the only commercial flights from and to Afghanistan for more than a week now. However, online people have been reporting mockery by Qatar Airways officers towards Afghan travelers from Islamabad airport.

According to online sources, several of Qatar Airways' staff members in Islamabad airport laughed at Afghan asylum seekers, who got to leave Afghanistan through the ground border with Pakistan, so they get to the US and other NATO countries aboard Qatar Airways.

Consequently, hundreds of internet users have been tagging the official account of the Qatari carrier demanding answers on the treatment of their staff towards Afghan refugees, especially that some of them have reportedly been banned from flying despite obtaining the proper paperwork.

Ever since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan on the 30th of August 2021, Kabul airport has been largely shut down except for several domestic flights, in addition to international ones that have been run by Qatar Airways.

Qatar has also sent several technical teams to Kabul airport to restore aviation activity after the fall of the Afghan state on the 16th of August 2021 and the Taliban takeover. 

