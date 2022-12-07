'Airport, this way': fans celebrate Morocco's win

  1. Home
Published December 7th, 2022 - 05:59 GMT
Morocco fans
Palestinian supporters of Morocco watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup round 16 football match between Spain and Morocco, in Gaza City, on December 6, 2022. (Photo by Mohammed ABED / AFP)
Highlights
Moroccan team is the first Arab country to reach World Cup quarter-final.

ALBAWABA - Morocco fans worldwide celebrated their team's victory over Spain on penalties during the match which took place at Qatar’s Education City Stadium.

Morocco fans worldwide celebrated their team's victory over Spain on penalties during the match which took place at Qatar's Education City Stadium.

Football fans screamed, jumped, sang and danced across the streets as this is the first time an Arab football team reaches the FIFA World Cup quarter-final.

A video has gone viral on social media with over 4 million views where a Moroccan fan was standing next to the bus carrying the Spanish team. He starts to mock the team after losing the game by saying: "Hey, good luck, you are a good team." The man continues: "Airport, this way."

A Kenyan worker at a Qatar metro station became popular for singing the words: "Metro, this way." He became a TikTok trend and fans are now been commonly using the phrase.

Moroccan fans across the world, including Gaza, have taken to the streets to celebrate their team's victory over Spain. They carried the national flag, danced and sang in the streets as this is the first time an Arab team reaches this stage ever.

Fans have also taken Morocco's win to social media to congratulate the team for their intensive effort during the game. A person wrote: "The total population of Morocco suddenly grew by 1.6 billion."

The Moroccan football team carried out the Palestinian flag as they were celebrating knocking Spain out of the world cup and becoming the fourth African team to reach the World Cup quarter-final. 

