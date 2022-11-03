Alaa Abd El Fattah's last battle for freedom

  1. Home
Published November 3rd, 2022
Alaa Abd El Fattah
Egyptian activist and blogger Alaa Abdel Fattah gestures from behind the defendant's cage during his trial. AFP PHOTO / KHALED DESOUKI
Highlights
Alaa Abd El Fattah started a hunger strike in April 2022.

Human rights activist Mona Seif, sister of Egyptian political prisoner Alaa Abd El Fattah, has pleaded for international help in her brother's last battle for freedom.

Alaa Abd El Fattah, the Egyptian-British political activist, has been on a hunger strike for over 200 days; lately, he announced to stop consuming the daily 100 calories he had been living on for the past six months.

Mona Seif posted on Twitter: 'I feel my heart will shatter .. but at the same time I understand,' following her brother's full hunger strike announcement, where he will refuse also water starting on Nov. 6 the first day of UN climate change summit (COP27).

Mona added in another statement that 15 Nobel prize winners signed a letter for the first time ever calling for the release of Alaa Abd El Fattah ahead of COP27 next Sunday in Egypt's Sharm El Sheikh.

In their letter, winners of the Nobel Prize in Literature called world leaders to raise human rights issues during a scheduled visit to Egypt for the COP27 summit. They also highlighted the story of Alaa and emphasized the importance of releasing him.

About Alaa Abd El Fattah

Alaa Abd El Fattah, who has been inside Egyptian prison for over 9 years, is an Egyptian-British blogger, software developer and political activist.

Abd El Fattah was arrested and sentenced to 5 years in prison in 2014 after he was found guilty of a list of offences related to unauthorised protesting. In 2019, he was arrested for 'spreading false news' and in December 2021, he was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Last April, Alaa Abd El Fattah started a hunger strike.

