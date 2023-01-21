"Aliens are real": Turkey's UFO-shaped cloud stirs debate

ALBAWABA - Many videos and photos were shared online showing a UFO-shaped cloud over the sky of Bursa, Turkey, on Jan. 19. The cloud confused many who started to debate whether it was a natural phenomenon, sent by aliens or man-made.
The huge cloud, which appeared in the early hours of Thursday morning and featured a large hole in the middle, remained for about an hour before disappearing.
Weird Cloud Formation in Turkey! Glitch in the Matrix or Cloaked UFO Sighting?
#UFOs #ovni #Ovnis #uaptwitter #ufologia #ufology pic.twitter.com/zgk4PMtIp6
Some people on social media claimed that the cloud might indicate the presence of aliens claiming that this is considered a good hint to believe in their existence.
A group of other people said that this is a bizarre, rare natural phenomenon as this is not the first time a cloud with a weird shape appears in the sky.
A person commented saying it might be a man-made cloud. However, nothing official or scientific has been made to explain the phenomenon of the UFO-shaped cloud which appeared in Turkey.
