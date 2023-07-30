Aliens look like Putin

ALBAWABA - A drawing showing what Aliens look like after being described by witnesses has caused controversy on social media for its "resemblance to Russian President Vladimir Putin."

A hearing was conducted in the United States Congress about Aliens and unidentified anomalous phenomenon (UAPs), known more colloquially as UFOs. Three witnesses have made shocking statements about their knowledge.

During the two hours hearing of the Unites States' House of Representatives, the former military officials claimed that the U.S. government knows more information about UFOs and Aliens than what it says.

David Grusch, an intelligence official, claimed that he is "absolutely" certain that the federal government is in possession of UFOs and UAPs but it doesn't reveal that information to the public.

A drawing, which was created after Aliens were described by witnesses, was shared during the hearing showing how Aliens look like and their characteristics. However, it caused massive discussion online for its resemblance to Vladimir Putin.

A social media user has taken it to social media mocking the fact that the drawing of the Alien shows at least "90% percent" of the Russian President's facial features.

Here are top characteristics of Aliens:

Aliens look like humans They have a male and a female They are bald Aliens are likely shorter than humans as their height reaches around 1.5 meters They have big eyesAliens have no ears

Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office said that his office is now probing over 650 UAP incidents reported by military personnel.