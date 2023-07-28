Are Aliens of one sex and do they look like humans?

ALBAWABA - During a Congress hearing about Aliens and UFOs, three witnesses made a shocking statements about Aleins and unidentified anomalous phenomenon (UAPs), known more colloquially as UFOs.

During the two hours hearing of the Unites States' House of Representatives, the former military officials claimed that the U.S. government knows more information about the UFOs and Aleins than what it says.

According to David Grusch, an intelligence official, said that he is "bsolutely" certain that the federal government is in possession of UFOs and UAPs.

A drawing, which was created after Aliens were described by witnesses, was shared during the hearing showing how Aliens look like and their characteristics.

Here are top characteristics of Aliens:

Aliens look like humans They have a male and a female They are bald Aliens are likely shorter than humans as their height reaches around 1.5 meters They have big eyes Aliens have no ears

Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office said that his office is now probing over 650 UAP incidents reported by military personnel an increase from the 510 the U.S. intelligence community reported in its last UAP report which was unvovered earlier this year.