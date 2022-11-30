  1. Home
All-female referee team makes history at FIFA World Cup

Sally Shakkour

Published November 30th, 2022 - 10:29 GMT
All-female referee
French refere Stephanie Frappart shows a red card during the French L1 football match between Stade Rennais FC and Lille LOSC at The Roazhon Park Stadium in Rennes, western France on December 1, 2021. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP)

ALBAWABA - All-female referee team is expected to take charge of a FIFA World Cup game for the first time ever.

FIFA announced that women referees will be on the field to control Thursday's match between Germany and Costa Rica at Al Bayt Stadium.

FIFA's official Twitter account posted: "History is set to be made on Thursday!" It added: "There will be an all-female refereeing trio taking charge for the first time at a men's #FIFAWorldCup in the match between Costa Rica and Germany."

Frenchwoman Stephanie Frappart will be joined by assistant referees, Brazil's Neuza Back and Mexican Karen Diaz Medina as the first all-female refereeing team to officiate a men’s World Cup match.

Stephanie Frappart told BBC Sport: "But I think we will not change ourselves. Be calm, focused, concentrate, and don't think too much about the media and everything, just be focused on the field."

FIFA World Cup 2022 is taking place in Qatar from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.

