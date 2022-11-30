American flag flutters in Iranian street

  1. Home
Published November 30th, 2022 - 09:09 GMT
ALBAWABA - A video showing an American flag allegedly waved by an Iranian football fan following his country's humiliating 1-0 defeat to the United States in the World Cup championship in Qatar drew mixed reactions by countrymen.

Traditionally, Iran's ruling echelon, including clerics and other religious leaders, is America's arch enemy. For decades, Iranians chanted anti-American slogans, calling for the "death to America," and burning the stars-and-stripes flag in a display of opposition to American policies towards Tehran, primarily its nuclear program.

But following Tehran's defeat to Washington in the football game late Tuesday, the American flag was allegedly raised in an Iranian street in a surprise move.

An online video showed an unidentified person waving the American flag from the window of a car, said to be in celebration of the U.S. team's victory.

According to exiled Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad, the individuals in the video were heard shouting in Farsi, Iran's mother tongue, "America, we are behind you."

