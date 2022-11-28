Iran blasts US soccer federation for wrong national flag

ALBAWABA - US soccer federation was criticized after briefly scrubbing the emblem from Iran's national flag at FIFA World Cup. The US soccer federation displayed Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic.

The US soccer move came in support of the latest protests taking place across Iran against the regime following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was killed in the custody of the morality police last September.

DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic in the middle, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. 😃🙏 Thank You!#Mahsa_Amini — Firouz M. Naderi (@Firouz_Naderi) November 27, 2022

Iranian federation called FIFA to impose sanctions and expel the US team from participating in FIFA World Cup following the Iranian flag's photo.

Mixed reactions came after the photo by US soccer as some people hailed its move and called others to follow in support of Iranian protests. A person commented: "Thank you for your support. We appreciate that;" while another added: "The war started before the match."

The decision was intended to show “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights,” the U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday. https://t.co/5jnOBmGgsA — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) November 27, 2022

A group of people called to remove the US stars from the American flag as a response to the US soccer federation's move.

The Iranian national team is expected to face the US team tomorrow during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is taking place in Qatar.