How Did Andrew Cuomo Try to Cover up 12k COVID Deaths in NY?

Published August 26th, 2021 - 09:10 GMT
Andrew Cuomo
Andrew Cuomo resigned in early August following a sexual misconduct scandal. (Albawaba: Riham Darwish)

Only two days after she assumed office as New York's 57th and very first female governor, Kathy Hochul has released a bombshell statement in which she accused her predecessor of hiding the real number of COVID-19 victims in the state.

Hochul has stated that the disgraced Andrew Cuomo, who had to resign earlier this month after he was indicted of sexual misconduct while in office, had been reporting undercounted numbers of COVID-19 deaths in New York.

While the state was amongst the hardly-hit US states in the spring of 2020, the New York's governor had only reported numbers of people who died of the virus while in hospitals, excluding thousands of others who died at their own homes or at nursing homes. 

Correcting the number in compliance with the stats of death certificates reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC from the state of New York, Kathy Hochul said that more than 55,000 people lost their lives to the pandemic in NY, which means that Andrew Cuomo and his team tried to hide almost 12,000 deaths from the public.

According to online people, Andrew Cuomo's decision to report misleading numbers on COVID-19 victims in New York must have been part of a plan to improve his image and popularity in the state, especially that he deliberately made routine media appearances during the worst wave of infections in NY, so he keeps impressing his voters.

However, Andrew Cuomo's series of accusations of sexual harassment last February, ones reported by current and former female employees in his office for years, have led to an investigation by the New York Attorney General, who announced in early August 4th that Cuomo was found guilty.

As soon as Cuomo was indicated, several leading Democrat politicians including US President Joe Biden called on him to leave his office, despite the former governor's remarks insisting that he is innocent of all charges.

