Defying Compulsory Hijab: Iranian Women Challenge Govt.

After 43 years, many Iranian women have organized a campaign to remove their compulsory head covers and post photos and videos online on the 12th of July 2022.

The campaign organized by Iranian women who do not wish to wear the Islamic headscarf known as hijab came in defiance of laws issued by the consecutive Iranian governments since the Islamic revolution that took power in the country in 1979.

Today more than ever Iranian women need the support of their sisters throughout the world. July 12, 2022 is start of #No2Hijab or #حجاب_بی_حجاب

campaign. Help be their voice by tweeting a short message of support and using these 👆two hashtags. pic.twitter.com/2ldNusnLFA — Babak (@Pabag185) July 12, 2022

Ever since the revolution, Iranian governments have forced women of all religious backgrounds and dominations to cover their heads, and women who had violated this rule continue to be subject to legal repercussions.

See how these brave Iranian women risked their lives to echo the voice of all women who have been oppressed by the fascist religious regime rulling Iran.#No2Hijab#حجاب_بی_حجابpic.twitter.com/10LpvAmolm — #No2IR (@S13802002) July 12, 2022

In response, thousands of Iranian online commentators called on women who choose to not wear the hijab to take it off, take to the streets, and take photos that have been posted under the hashtag #حجاب_بی_حجاب (Farsi for hijab without hijab).

In Iran women have had enough of compulsory hijab. Many are openly unveiling themselves as part of a new protest campaign. This woman removes her hijab in public and chants “freedom”. The police are seen running after her to arrest her#حجاب_بی_حجاب



pic.twitter.com/ZmK092Eq8j — Vahid Yücesoy 🇺🇦 (@vahid_yucesoy) July 10, 2022

The hashtag that quickly became a worldwide trending one showed strong support for the campaign, as many women in Iran joined in rejection of the government's intervention in their clothing choices.

In response, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been cited for ordering "harsher than usual enforcement of the Islamic dress code".

Source

Until only a few years ago, Iran and Saudi Arabia were the only countries around the world with laws forcing women to cover their heads.

However, recent efforts by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, often praised for social reforms in the conservative country, resulted in fewer legal restrictions in terms of women's attire, despite it being a major social demand in some areas in the country.