  3. Irish Writer Justifies Turning Down Translation by Israeli Publisher: 'Not Antisemitic'

Riham Darwish

Published October 13th, 2021 - 06:47 GMT
Sally Rooney
Sally Rooney has turned down a translation offer from Israeli publisher. (Albawaba: Riham Darwish)

Joining growing calls for a boycotting Israel, Irish author Sally Rooney has posted an official statement clarifying her position after being accused of antisemitism.

Rooney's latest book "Beautiful World, Where Are You" has received a deal by Israeli publishing house Modan to translate her book into Hebrew. Yet, the Irish author has turned down the offer in support of the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

After online backlash accusing her of antisemitism, Sally Rooney posted a statement clarifying that her refusal is not to translate her work into the Hebrew language, but to have it translated by an Israeli publisher, highlighting that "she is proud that a number of her previous books have been translated into Hebrew".

Rooney's statement cited a well-known report that was issued by Human Rights Watch last April, concluding that "Israeli practices in Palestinian occupied territories qualify as Apartheid practices".

While pro-Israel attacks continued on Rooney, many online people condemned linking her political stance to antisemitism or being connected to the Hebrew language, saying that such smear campaigns have "regularly targeted voices that criticize Israeli practices against Palestinians to detour the conversation away and distract BDS efforts".

