BDS Decision or Self-marketing? Nike Stops Sale of its Products in Israeli Stores

Nike, the global sports products giant, has announced on Sunday to cut the selling of its products in Israeli stores, adding that it would stop working with them to market its products.

According to the giant company Nike, the decision will come into force next year on May 31st. In a memo sent to Israeli store owners, the sports company added: “Following a comprehensive review performed by the company and considering the changing marketplace, it has been decided that the continuation of the business relationship between you and the company does no longer match the company’s policy and goals.”

In the footsteps of Ben & Jerry's...



The global sports products giant “Nike” has decided to stop selling its products in Israeli stores, saying it would stop working with them to market its products.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/N0TuMVVkr8 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) October 6, 2021

Nike says that it can manage to make higher profits and control its premium product experience by controlling the entire sales process itself.

Nevertheless, the sports company has broken its relationship with Amazon in 2019 for the same reason, Jerusalem post added.

Pro-Palestinian activists have hailed the decision made by Nike as a victory for the Palestinian cause in face of Israeli violations and ethnic cleansing. However, Israeli authorities slammed the decision made by Nike saying that the sports company’s business will definitely be affected after the decision to cut sales to Israeli stores.

However, some people have denied the relationship between Nike’s decision to cut sales to Israeli stores and the BDS justifying their idea by saying that the giant sports company wants to open her own store in Israel and announcing the cut on other ones.

AMAZING RESULT 4 BDS. Nike says NO to Israel. https://t.co/PHPbOPck1T — Bint (@PalBint) October 5, 2021

Another person added: “Nike only does this for profit (they want people to buy at their own stores and from their website)- they even stopped working with amazon. This has nothing to do with BDS...”

Months ago, US company Ben & Jerry's has announced to stop the sale in the Israeli territories in a decision that angered the Israeli government calling the Ice cream company as “anti-Israel” and urged American lawmakers to impose sanctions on the South Burlington, Vermont-based company.

Nike boycotting Israel is actually huge. They’re one of the most recognised brands in the world. Will be interesting to see how Israel react because Nike is an entirely different beast to Ben and Jerry’s https://t.co/tTizGEZzgf — Shabab Hossain (@ShababHossain13) October 6, 2021

First Ben & Jerry’s, now NIKE. While the company doesn’t frame its decision as specifically tied to Israel’s apartheid practices, it told store owners that its relationship “no longer matched the company’s policies and goals.” #BDS #Palestine https://t.co/VbSzgtIr67 — Huwaida Arraf (@huwaidaarraf) October 5, 2021

About Nike:

Nike is an American multinational corporation that is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, and worldwide marketing and sales of footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services.

The sports company is the world's largest supplier of athletic shoes and apparel and a major manufacturer of sports equipment, with revenue in excess of US$37.4 billion in its fiscal year 2020 (ending May 31, 2020).

About BDS movement:

The boycott, divestment and sanctions movement, known as the BDS movement, was launched in 2005 when 170 Palestinian civil society organizations called for an economic, cultural and academic boycott of Israel for its violation of international law and Palestinian rights, as well as its occupation of the West Bank and Gaza.