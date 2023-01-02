Argentina's Martinez buys $24K dog to protect World Cup medal

  1. Home
Published January 2nd, 2023 - 12:21 GMT
Emiliano Martinez won 2022 FIFA World Cup
Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez speaks to fans in Mar del Plata, Argentina, during a tribute upon his return to his hometown after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup tournament on December 22, 2022. (Photo by Mara SOSTI / AFP)
Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosted in Qatar

ALBAWABA - Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez bought a guard dog to protect his gold medals the football player won at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Dec. 18.

According to the Daily Star, Martinez reportedly paid £20,000 ($24,103) to get a Belgian Malinois guard dog which will be responsible for protecting his home where he keeps his medals.

The guard dog was earlier used by the Special Air Service (SAS) and U.S. Navy Seals in combat zones.

Many comments popped up on social media platforms following the announcement as some people jokingly said he could have hired guard men for a lower price.

Martinez also won the best goalkeeper of the FIFA World Cup award, the Golden Glove for his performance in the tournament.

Argentina won the World Cup final game against France (4) 3-3 (2) which was hosted at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

