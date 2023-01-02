Argentina's Martinez buys $24K dog to protect World Cup medal

ALBAWABA - Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez bought a guard dog to protect his gold medals the football player won at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Dec. 18.

According to the Daily Star, Martinez reportedly paid £20,000 ($24,103) to get a Belgian Malinois guard dog which will be responsible for protecting his home where he keeps his medals.

The guard dog was earlier used by the Special Air Service (SAS) and U.S. Navy Seals in combat zones.

Emiliano Martinez has bought himself a new £20,000 guard dog to protect his home and World Cup medals in England.



It's a Belgian Malinois trained for the special forces.



(Source: Daily Star) pic.twitter.com/tjbiBm7Xtg Also Read Giant Messi jersey flies in Argentina January 2, 2023

Many comments popped up on social media platforms following the announcement as some people jokingly said he could have hired guard men for a lower price.

Martinez also won the best goalkeeper of the FIFA World Cup award, the Golden Glove for his performance in the tournament.

Argentina won the World Cup final game against France (4) 3-3 (2) which was hosted at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.