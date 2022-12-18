Texan predicts Argentina World Cup win 7 years ago

ALBAWABA - American José Miguel Polanco predicted in a purported March 2015 tweet that Argentina will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Polanco, who is from Texas, wrote: "December 18, 2022. 34-year-old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years."

The Tweet drew massive interaction with over 56,200 likes and over 29,000 retweets. What made people more confused is that the man had put the exact date of the final game seven years ago, and ascertained that Argentina will make it to the final game.

However, he didn't predict that Argentina would be facing France.

"It's happening today.....the world ain't ready for the biggest legacy," an Argentina fan commented on the post. Another said: "And we are here after 7 years. Is it happening?"

On the other hand, French fans were angered by the tweet, saying that they hope to see 23-year-old Kylian Mbappé holding the World Cup trophy and "become the greatest player of all times."

Argentina is scheduled to play against France later Sunday in the final match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup which is taking place in Qatar since Nov. 20. The game will take place at the Lusail Stadium.