Balenciaga holds 1st fashion show since scandal

Sally Shakkour

Published March 15th, 2023 - 05:05 GMT
Balenciaga
Balenciaga. (Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - Balenciaga held its first fashion show since the latest scandal in which the luxurious fashion house was accused of sexualizing children.

The child pornography photo shoot by Balenciaga in November was widely criticized and a campaign was launched to boycott the fashion house.

Balenciaga apologized for the photo shoot showing a child holding a teddy bear dressed in a BDSM outfit that triggered anger among many.

For the Fall 2023 season, Balenciaga chose to stay "safe" and away from "criticism" by releasing a basic collection in its latest fashion show in Paris on March 5.

The New York Times Fashion Critic Vanessa Friedman said in her review: "The clothes were not particularly revolutionary," but "it's never really just about clothes." 

