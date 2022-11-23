Calls to Boycott Balenciaga after child pornography

  1. Home
Published November 23rd, 2022 - 10:56 GMT
Balenciaga slammed for a child pornography photoshoot
Balenciaga. (Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - A viral social media campaign was launched calling to boycott the Spanish luxury fashion house Balenciaga after a child pornography photo shoot. 

Balenciaga apologized for a photo shoot showing a child holding a teddy bear dressed in a BDSM outfit that triggered anger among many. The company has blamed Italian photographer Gabriele Galimberti.

The statement reads: 'We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.'

The Spanish giant fashion house added that it will start a serious, legal lawsuit case against Galimberti and anyone else involved in the 'described' child pornography photo shoot.

Despite the apology over the child pornography photo shoot, the hashtag "#BoycottBalenciaga" has been trending on the internet. "Stop sexualising children," a person commented.

A Twitter user who analyzed the photos claimed that the photo shoot included 'a very purposely poorly hidden court document about virtual child porn'.

A commentator slammed Balenciaga's double standers saying that it immediately dropped Kanye West after the rapper's anti-semitic but its 'new campaign featuring children, teddy bears in bondage and court papers that talk about pedo stuff.'

