BBC crisis deepens after suspension of Gary Lineker

ALBAWABA - BBC sports reporter Gary Lineker was suspended by the British Broadcasting Corporation after he tweeted about the government's latest policy on illegal immigration.

A new agreement was signed between the United Kingdom and France to curb the flood of illegal migrants via the English channel.

GARY LINEKER speaks for the people. pic.twitter.com/p0hPz3J3yL — Steve n Nature (@SpacesSteve) March 9, 2023

The latest $576 million deal was agreed upon by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Paris on Friday.

The former English football star commented on a video shared on illegal immigration by the British Home Office: "Good heavens, this is beyond awful."

ماذا يحصل في شبكة BBC البريطانية؟!

مصادر مختلفة

اضطرت هيئة الاذاعة البريطانية الى الغاء عدد كبير من برامجها الرياضية بعد تمرد للمذيعين والعاملين فيها احتجاجا على وقف اعلى المقدمين اجرا اللاعب السابق جاري لينكر بسبب تغريدة له عن الهجرة.



ماذا قال جاري لينكر؟

علق جاري لينكر… https://t.co/9S58Q18GZW pic.twitter.com/b3SBbVZvzG — ZaidBenjamin زيد بنيامين (@ZaidBenjamin5) March 11, 2023

He maintained: "There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?"

His tweet sparked discussion on social media, where people rebuked the famous ex-footballer for comparing the illegal immigration deal between France and the U.K. with what happened in Germany decades ago.

A person slammed Gary's comparison, saying: "I think Gary Lineker’s tweet comparing today’s anti-refugee rhetoric to the rhetoric of Germany in the 30s is appalling…"

At present, BBC is holding talks with Gary Lineker, Match of the Day host, to convince him back. BBC director-general Tim Davie revealed that he wants the sports host to be back on air.

According to the Independent, Saturday’s episode of Match of the Day lasted for about "20 minutes" – with no presenter, pundits, commentary or interviews – after BBC's decision to take Gary Lineker off air due to his comment on migrants policy by the government.

Following Linker's suspension, the BBC was forced to broadcast a very limited program.