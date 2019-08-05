Is the BBC Suppressing ‘Yellow Vests’ Media Coverage?

The “Yellow Vests” or 'Gilets Jaunes' protesters in France are still taking to streets of Paris for the 38th consecutive week since it first began in November 2018 amid poor coverage in the mainstream media.





Reports confirmed there were thousands of protesters in the streets of Paris and other parts of the country protesting against taxes on fuel and income inequality.

With protests getting more violent and more clashes are erupting between protesters and the police, the absence of proper media coverage of the protests has led many to question the mainstream media’s failure to report the protests objectively.

Several videos were shared on the different social media platforms as a clear contrast can often be spotted between the intensity of footage on the internet, and the more cursory and at times superficial coverage seen across European and US media.

Alongside many other British media outlets, the London-based BBC’s lack of reporting on the story was a conversation among activists on the internet.

Why is the @BBC @BBCBreaking and @SkyNews @SkyNewsBreak completely ignoring the #YellowVests protests in #Paris - is there some arrangement with the French Gov to keep these protests shrouded in a bid to prop up a hugely unpopular Macron Government https://t.co/GcUMV0Ch1u — John L Griffiths ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ElMarto001) August 5, 2019

Heated debates ensued on Twitter and other social media platforms over the reasons behind the BBC’s approach to the protests.

Watch "France's Yellow Vest Protestors Took To The Streets For May Day (HBO)" on YouTube https://t.co/KgJNswVgp7

Strange how the BBC Show the riots in Hong Kong, but nothing about the ongoing yellow vests protests, which are escalating. — Michael Brennan (@MichaeljBrennan) July 27, 2019

Some have suggested how the BBC did not want the audience to see how some countries within the European Union are not happy accusing it of anti-Brexit bias, while others claimed the media organization has been silenced by authorities due to “national security reasons”.

It’s not that it’s not newsworthy they don’t show the yellow vest protests because it shows that not everyone is happy in the EU, and the BBC definitely wouldn’t like us to see the yellow vests burning EU flags — mary turnbull (@_mary_turnbull_) July 30, 2019

Others posted screenshots from the BBC’s news website showing their latest story on the Yellow Vests protests was written a month ago.

“It is, self-evidently, rubbish: a quick glance at the BBC site reveals dozens of stories on the yellow vests...”



The last time the #BBC mentioned it on their website was the 14th of July mate. pic.twitter.com/9J7d9MzBaY — Deejay Swifty (@DeejaySwifty) August 4, 2019

In the meantime, the BBC’s has devoted significant coverage of the protests in Hong Kong and lately in Russia.

Why is the BBC not reporting on the Yellow Vests in France, every bit as violent as Hong Kong! — SB (@BecketStephen) July 28, 2019