Become a 'Simpsons Series Analyst' and Predict 2022 Events for $5000 and a Donut Service

Almost 32 years after the show came into existence, the Simpsons continue to stir public conversations over its successful future predictions, such as Donald Trump's 2016 presidential win, the COVID-19 pandemic, and many other events.

LOOK: This artist made cartoon characters of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senatorial aspirant Chel Diokno.



James Maverick Corpuz shared his artwork inspired by the Simpsons on his FB page MavArt. “The Simpsons predicting the 2022 Philippine elections⁉️” he said. 📸 MavArt pic.twitter.com/eXC9BJXYPb — Daily Guardian (@dailyguardianph) October 11, 2021

This has inspired a new job listing by the online Platin Casino to offer $5000 USD to individuals who are willing to watch or re-watch every episode of the show's more than 700 before they can properly provide an analysis for the show and help outline 2022 predictions.

Indy100.com has quoted the job advertisement as follows:

"Ahead of the new year, we thought we’d put The Simpsons to the test and see if, after analysing every single episode, it can help us to predict the future. As part of our mission to do this, we’re happy to announce that we’re looking for our first, official, Simpsons Series Analyst! Hired to watch all episodes of the popular American sitcom, The Simpsons Series Analyst will get paid to note down standout events from the show, to help us predict the probability of each one happening. Also Read Have The Simpsons' Predictions Become Axiom? Now if you haven’t already heard of The Simpsons predicting the future, this theory has circulated globally after some of the show’s storylines have come true years after airing. Events occurring in past series that have become reality include Donald Trump’s presidency, the 2013 horse meat scandal, the coronavirus pandemic, and more recently, the fuel shortage across Britain."

The website has also pointed out that analysts who get the job will be paid around $5000 USD in addition to a weekly delivery service of the beloved donuts often featured in The Simpsons show.

Interested job applications are encouraged to apply to Platin Casino as long as they are older than 18, speak fluent English, have strong writing skills, and have the technical tools to be able to stream the show via a stable internet connection on either a TV or laptop screen.