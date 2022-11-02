Biden: current war in 'Iraq' is behind global inflation

US President Joe Biden has been under the spotlight again following his speech on Tuesday where he said that the recent inflation affecting the world is caused by the recent war in 'Iraq.'

The president corrected himself saying that he meant Ukraine and not Iraq. Biden continued justifying that he keeps thinking about Iraq because his late son Beau died there, which is in fact wrong information.

NEW - Biden: "Inflation is a worldwide problem right now because of a war in Iraq... excuse me, the war in Ukraine. I'm thinking about Iraq because that's where my son died." pic.twitter.com/G2QeYUqdHN — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 1, 2022

Biden was holding a gathering support for the Democratic Party in Hallandale Beach, Florida when he said: "I'm thinking about Iraq because that's where my son died." In fact, Joe Biden's son Beau died of brain cancer in Maryland 7 years ago.

This is not the first time Biden says that his son Beau died in Iraq. One month ago, the US president falsely said during a speech in Colorado that his late son Beau Biden"lost his life in Iraq."

President @JoeBiden incorrectly said his late son Beau "lost his life in Iraq." https://t.co/oZ9GRyRjcI pic.twitter.com/8OvjbQgUaT — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 12, 2022

Beau Biden, who got a Bronze Star for his service in Iraq, died in 2015 following a battle with aggressive brain cancer at the age of 46. Beau once served as a reservist in the Delaware Army National Guard in the Iraq War.

Beau is the oldest child of current US President Joe Biden and Neilia Hunter Biden.