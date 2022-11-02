  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Biden: current war in 'Iraq' is behind global inflation

Biden: current war in 'Iraq' is behind global inflation

Published November 2nd, 2022 - 05:31 GMT
Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden speaks during a rally at Florida Memorial University on November 01, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP
Highlights
Biden's late son Beau died of stage four cancer in 2015.

US President Joe Biden has been under the spotlight again following his speech on Tuesday where he said that the recent inflation affecting the world is caused by the recent war in 'Iraq.'

Also ReadBiden Claims Late Son Beau 'Lost his Life in Iraq'Biden Claims Late Son Beau 'Lost his Life in Iraq'

The president corrected himself saying that he meant Ukraine and not Iraq. Biden continued justifying that he keeps thinking about Iraq because his late son Beau died there, which is in fact wrong information.

Biden was holding a gathering support for the Democratic Party in Hallandale Beach, Florida when he said: "I'm thinking about Iraq because that's where my son died." In fact, Joe Biden's son Beau died of brain cancer in Maryland 7 years ago.

This is not the first time Biden says that his son Beau died in Iraq. One month ago, the US president falsely said during a speech in Colorado that his late son Beau Biden"lost his life in Iraq."

Also ReadBiden Claims Late Son Beau 'Lost his Life in Iraq'Video of kid yelling and shushing Jill Biden is fabricated

Beau Biden, who got a Bronze Star for his service in Iraq, died in 2015 following a battle with aggressive brain cancer at the age of 46. Beau once served as a reservist in the Delaware Army National Guard in the Iraq War.

Beau is the oldest child of current US President Joe Biden and Neilia Hunter Biden.

Tags:Joe BidenBidenUSPresidentUS PresidentBeau Biden

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...