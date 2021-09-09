‘Blinken Should Go’: GOP Attacks the Biden Administration for Breaking Promises

  1. Home
Published September 9th, 2021 - 08:36 GMT
Antony Blinken
US troops withdrew from Afghanistan on the 20th of August 2021. (OLIVIER DOULIERYPOOL/AFP)

More than a week since the US withdrew its military from Afghanistan as per the 2020 agreement with the Taliban, US political commentators have been discussing the different aspects of the US policies towards Afghanistan, most importantly, the 200 Americans who are still in Afghanistan awaiting for evacuation.

In response to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's remarks over the increasing difficulty of evacuating the remaining 200 Americans who are still in Afghanistan, an official statement by the Republican Party has called on the Biden administration to fire Blinken, holding him responsible for failing to deliver the Biden promise of not leaving Afghanistan before making sure all Americans were safe.

Bliken has recently admitted the "challenging" task of evacuating about 200 American citizens who are still in Afghanistan. However, the Biden administration had earlier made a pledge to not leave Afghanistan before making sure that "all Americans are out."

GOP commentators have demanded that US officials who broke their promises on Afghanistan be forced out of their positions, amid growing public dissatisfaction with America's withdrawal from the Asian country, which has been often described as "messy".

