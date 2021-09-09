‘Blinken Should Go’: GOP Attacks the Biden Administration for Breaking Promises

More than a week since the US withdrew its military from Afghanistan as per the 2020 agreement with the Taliban, US political commentators have been discussing the different aspects of the US policies towards Afghanistan, most importantly, the 200 Americans who are still in Afghanistan awaiting for evacuation.

Biden promised “if there are American citizens left, we’re going to stay until we get them all out.”



He broke his promise.



Now, Secretary of State Blinken says it’s a “challenge” to evacuate Americans without “personnel on the ground.” pic.twitter.com/MEoNAztiO6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 7, 2021

In response to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's remarks over the increasing difficulty of evacuating the remaining 200 Americans who are still in Afghanistan, an official statement by the Republican Party has called on the Biden administration to fire Blinken, holding him responsible for failing to deliver the Biden promise of not leaving Afghanistan before making sure all Americans were safe.

Blinken is worried about the Taliban government being all male but can’t be bothered to worry about the Americans STILL trapped in Afghanistan.



Blinken is worried about the Taliban government being all male but can't be bothered to worry about the Americans STILL trapped in Afghanistan.

"Wokeness" clearly means being so open-minded your brain falls out.

Bliken has recently admitted the "challenging" task of evacuating about 200 American citizens who are still in Afghanistan. However, the Biden administration had earlier made a pledge to not leave Afghanistan before making sure that "all Americans are out."

Another nail in the coffin of Biden's "extraordinary success" narrative as Blinken reverses the administration's position from yesterday, admitting that the Taliban is holding Americans and Afghan allies at an airport in northern Afghanistan.https://t.co/MczQTmDuHZ — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) September 8, 2021

GOP commentators have demanded that US officials who broke their promises on Afghanistan be forced out of their positions, amid growing public dissatisfaction with America's withdrawal from the Asian country, which has been often described as "messy".