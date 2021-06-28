Boris Johnson Honeymooning in Portugal and the Question of Quarantine

  1. Home
Published June 28th, 2021
Boris Johnson
The UK Prime Minister's decision to go to an amber-list country for his honeymoon has stirred public protest.

Travel restrictions that are still making it difficult for residents of the UK to take short trips abroad without worrying about the quarantine requirement upon return have inspired many online conversations lately, especially after news that the country's prime minister is spending his honeymoon in Portugal.

Even though no official reports have been issued on the matter so far, many British social media commentators have questioned whether or not their prime minister is actually spending his honeymoon in Portugal, a country his government has put on the amber list of countries UK residents are advised to avoid during travel.

Travel to amber-listed countries such as Portugal would require returnees to quarantine for at least 10 days before being able to resume regular life activities.

Yet, news of Johnson's honeymoon has inspired angry reactions amongst online people who doubted that he will be quarantined upon coming back as would be required by other regular citizens.

Meanwhile, other users have posted pictures showing him near the Chequers, which is the country house of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, suggesting that if he did spend his honeymoon in Portugal as per rumors, that "would have happened earlier this month, which could also mean that he did not quarantine as per laws."

Johnson got married to his fiancee Carrie Johnson in a private ceremony on the 29th of May 2021.

