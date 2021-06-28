Boris Johnson Honeymooning in Portugal and the Question of Quarantine

Travel restrictions that are still making it difficult for residents of the UK to take short trips abroad without worrying about the quarantine requirement upon return have inspired many online conversations lately, especially after news that the country's prime minister is spending his honeymoon in Portugal.

My mate is in Portugal now and the Portuguese media have posted pictures of Boris Johnson and his wife out there tonight for a meal and a few drinks. But NO English media reporting it here!! WHY?!!!



Will he quarantine at home which is FULL of MP’s and Downing Street workers? 🙄 — Danny Miller (@DannyBMiller) June 26, 2021

Even though no official reports have been issued on the matter so far, many British social media commentators have questioned whether or not their prime minister is actually spending his honeymoon in Portugal, a country his government has put on the amber list of countries UK residents are advised to avoid during travel.

WTF is Johnson doing in Portugal anyway. Didn't he tell us we shouldn't be going to amber countries only if really necessary?

And how does he find the time for 2 weeks self-quarantine on his return?

He's supposed to be running the £¥*#ing country! — David #UBI #ProEU #FBPE #RULEOFLAW (@Snyberwiz) June 28, 2021

If @BorisJohnson fails to quarantine on his return from his jolly in amber listed Portugal, then no one else should. Remember he has personally advised against all non-essential travel.

Smacks yet again of one rule for the elite and another for us plebs... — Howard Park #FBPE #FBPA 3.5% #FBPR (@parkcommunicate) June 27, 2021

Travel to amber-listed countries such as Portugal would require returnees to quarantine for at least 10 days before being able to resume regular life activities.

Yet, news of Johnson's honeymoon has inspired angry reactions amongst online people who doubted that he will be quarantined upon coming back as would be required by other regular citizens.

Can confirm Boris Johnson isn't in Portugal.



This is him today outside Chequers. https://t.co/o5zQvv7ok8 pic.twitter.com/mIRco56i07 — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) June 27, 2021

Meanwhile, other users have posted pictures showing him near the Chequers, which is the country house of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, suggesting that if he did spend his honeymoon in Portugal as per rumors, that "would have happened earlier this month, which could also mean that he did not quarantine as per laws."

Johnson got married to his fiancee Carrie Johnson in a private ceremony on the 29th of May 2021.