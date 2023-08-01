Boycott Costa Coffee trends after transgender image

ALBAWABA - Calls to boycott Costa Coffee has been trending online with the hashtag "#BoycottCostaCoffee."

A wave of anger has hit the British coffeehouse chain Costa Coffee following a picture of a transgender with mastectomy scars on its vans.

Social media users have widely shared the picture and called others to join the boycott campaign after the photo of the transgender character on Costa Coffee vehicles.

A person defended the boycott campaign against Costa Coffee and commented: "You are promoting the mutilation of healthy young girls. I hope you are boycotted out of existence."

Another added: "There’s a strange and frightening agenda going on, promoting these kinds of images to young, impressionable kids is behind ‘crossing the line’ and is not NORMAL!"

On the other hand, a Twitter user defended the Costa Coffee picture and described that it is shocking that these ads are not accepted in the United Kingdom, while others such as "weight loss" ads are "totally fine".

About Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee, a British coffeehouse chain, was launched in London in 1971 by Sergio Costa as a wholesale operation supplying roasted coffee to caterers and specialist Italian coffee shops.

In 1995, the company was acquired by Whitbread, and then sold to The Coca-Cola Company in 2019 in a deal worth $4.9 billion.

Currently, Costa Coffee has 3,401 stores across 31 countries and 18,412 employees.