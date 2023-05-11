Calls to boycott CNN over Trump’s town hall

ALBAWABA - An angry campaign against CNN has been trending on social media following a broadcast with former President Donald Trump.

The American media company conducted a broadcast of a live 'town hall' with former Trump dragging much criticism worldwide and igniting boycott threats.

To all those who wanted to “wait & see” if @CNN was going to be really tough on Trump after it only invited MAGA lunatics to be the audience of their supposed “Town Hall”…



You figured it out yet?#BoycottCNN forever!!! — Jon “Bowzer” Bauman (@JonBowzerBauman) May 11, 2023

The hashtag #BoycottCNN and #DoneWithCNN have been trending on Twitter as people urged to stop watching or following the famous media company.

During the interview, the ex-president reaffirmed his claims that the 2020 election was rigged and reportedly said that a court ruling of sexual assault against him was "fake."

CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins asked Trump about Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021, with the former president answered by praising the size of the crowd he spoke to that day before some began marching on the Capitol and said the attendees thought the election was "rigged."

Trump maintained: "They were there proud. They were there with love in their heart. That was unbelievable and it was a beautiful day."

Days ago, Trump was found liable by a New York jury for sexual abuse and defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll and was ordered to pay $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.